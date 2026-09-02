Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will introduce a three-time attendance system in 150 government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while chairing a meeting of the Education Department.

Under the new system, attendance will be recorded at three points during the school day—when students and teachers arrive in the morning, during the lunch break and at the time of departure. The move is aimed at strengthening attendance monitoring and ensuring greater discipline in the functioning of the schools.

The Chief Minister also announced that separate dress codes would be prescribed for teachers and students in these CBSE schools. The dress code for teachers will be made mandatory from October 1 this year. To help teachers purchase the prescribed attire, the government will provide one-time special financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to each teacher.

A decision on the uniform for students will be taken within the next week, Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said around 1,200 teachers had already been appointed in the CBSE schools, while additional teachers would be recruited as required. He said the state government was committed to providing quality education through these institutions, particularly to children living in rural areas.

Sukhu further announced that the government would provide an additional Rs. 80 crore for improving the CBSE schools and strengthening facilities for students and teachers. The funding is intended to create a better educational environment and ensure that students, particularly in rural areas, have access to quality education close to their homes.

Emphasising the need for effective implementation, the Chief Minister directed the Education Department to ensure that the measures are implemented properly and that the functioning and facilities of the CBSE schools are continuously improved.

The initiative, he said, is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen government education and provide quality schooling facilities at the doorsteps of children across the state.