The Himachal Pradesh government has revised the fare rates for pre-paid taxis operating from Inter-State Bus Terminal Shimla to Chandigarh. The revised fares apply to taxis running on a point-to-point basis between the two destinations.

A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department said that the updated rates have been notified under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Pre-Paid Taxi Scheme-2004.

According to the revised structure, the fare from ISBT Shimla to Chandigarh city has been fixed at ₹3000 for a taxi, while the fare for a maxi taxi has been set at ₹5000.

For passengers travelling from ISBT Shimla to Chandigarh International Airport, the fare has been fixed at ₹3500 for a taxi and ₹5500 for a maxi taxi.

Officials said the revised fares have been notified to regulate pre-paid taxi services and ensure a uniform fare system for passengers travelling between Shimla and Chandigarh.