Shimla: On the second day of the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group, 21,820 have registered themselves on the COVIN website.
The government has set up 218 vaccination centers across the state.
The state government has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers.
|Sr.No.
|Name of District
|No. of sessions on 20th May 2021 for 18- 44 years
|Total appointments booked
|1
|Bilaspur
|12
|1190
|2
|Chamba
|17
|1663
|3
|Hamirpur
|13
|1300
|4
|Kangra
|46
|4600
|5
|Kinnaur
|3
|300
|6
|Kullu
|14
|1400
|7
|L&S
|1
|20
|8
|Mandi
|31
|3099
|9
|Shimla
|27
|2699
|10
|Sirmour
|17
|1699
|11
|Solan
|21
|2100
|12
|Una
|16
|1750
|Total
|218
|21820
The State has administered 1,72,190 doses of covishield from Union Govt supply and 88,100 doses of covishield which have been procured by the State for 18-44 years of age.
The Union Govt has conveyed that 2,52,770 doses of COVISHIED will be available from M/S Serum Institute of India for the first fortnight of June, under free supply from the Government of India and 1,19,760 doses of COVISHIED will be available for direct procurement by the State for the month of June 2021.