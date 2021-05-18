Shimla: On the second day of the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group, 21,820 have registered themselves on the COVIN website.

The government has set up 218 vaccination centers across the state.

The state government has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers.

Sr.No. Name of District No. of sessions on 20th May 2021 for 18- 44 years Total appointments booked 1 Bilaspur 12 1190 2 Chamba 17 1663 3 Hamirpur 13 1300 4 Kangra 46 4600 5 Kinnaur 3 300 6 Kullu 14 1400 7 L&S 1 20 8 Mandi 31 3099 9 Shimla 27 2699 10 Sirmour 17 1699 11 Solan 21 2100 12 Una 16 1750 Total 218 21820

The State has administered 1,72,190 doses of covishield from Union Govt supply and 88,100 doses of covishield which have been procured by the State for 18-44 years of age.

The Union Govt has conveyed that 2,52,770 doses of COVISHIED will be available from M/S Serum Institute of India for the first fortnight of June, under free supply from the Government of India and 1,19,760 doses of COVISHIED will be available for direct procurement by the State for the month of June 2021.