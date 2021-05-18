Shimla: On the second day of the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group, 21,820 have registered themselves on the COVIN website.

The government has set up 218 vaccination centers across the state.

The state government has appealed to all the persons who have booked their schedule to come at the vaccination center as per their schedule, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers.

Sr.No.  Name of DistrictNo. of sessions on 20th May 2021 for 18- 44 years  Total appointments booked
1Bilaspur121190
2Chamba171663
3Hamirpur131300
4Kangra464600
5Kinnaur3300
6Kullu141400
7L&S120
8Mandi313099
9Shimla272699
10Sirmour171699
11Solan212100
12Una161750
Total 21821820

The State has administered 1,72,190 doses of covishield from Union Govt supply and 88,100 doses of covishield which have been procured by the State for 18-44 years of age.

The Union Govt has conveyed that 2,52,770 doses of COVISHIED will be available from M/S Serum Institute of India for the first fortnight of June, under free supply from the Government of India and 1,19,760 doses of COVISHIED will be available for direct procurement by the State for the month of June 2021.

