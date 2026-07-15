Solan: Bahra University and Government PG College Solan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration and promote experiential learning, research, skill development, and career advancement opportunities for students.

The partnership aims to encourage faculty interaction, student exposure visits, research initiatives, and academic exchange programmes, providing students with greater opportunities to gain practical knowledge and industry-oriented experience.

As part of the implementation of the MoU, final-year Science students from Government PG College Solan recently visited Bahra University for a one-day academic exposure programme. The visit was designed to provide students with firsthand insights into higher education, scientific research, innovation, and emerging career opportunities.

During the programme, students toured the university’s advanced laboratories, research facilities, innovation centres, academic departments, and modern campus infrastructure. They also participated in career guidance sessions, interacted with faculty members, and gained practical exposure to emerging technologies and industry-focused learning. The initiative sought to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world applications while encouraging students to pursue higher education and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. R. P. Nainta said that academic collaborations between universities and government colleges play a vital role in ensuring the holistic development of students. He said Bahra University remains committed to building strong institutional partnerships that enhance practical learning and academic excellence.

Registrar Vineet Kumar (Ex-IFS) said the university regularly collaborates with government colleges across Himachal Pradesh through student exposure visits, laboratory demonstrations, faculty interactions, workshops, career counselling sessions, and academic exchange programmes. He noted that such initiatives help students build confidence, strengthen practical knowledge, and prepare for future academic and professional challenges.

Principal of Government PG College Solan, Prof. Maneesha Kohli, appreciated Bahra University’s efforts in providing meaningful academic exposure to students. She said such programmes broaden students’ perspectives and inspire them to explore higher education, research, and innovation.

Director Student Welfare, Anurag Avasthi, also interacted with the students and encouraged them to make the most of such collaborative initiatives for their academic and career development.

Bahra University has entered into similar MoUs with several government colleges across Himachal Pradesh and regularly organises educational visits, laboratory exposure programmes, innovation sessions, expert lectures, career guidance initiatives, and campus immersion activities, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening higher education through collaborative learning.