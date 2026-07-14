Shimla: Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday called upon Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) to emerge as a leader in research, innovation and digital learning, saying institutions of higher education must equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

Addressing the 36th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh University Court at the University campus, the Governor said a robust, inclusive and future-oriented education system is essential to realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He urged the University to continuously strengthen academic excellence, research and institutional innovation.

Prior to the meeting, Gupta inaugurated the University’s newly established Digital Studio/MOOC Recording Studio. Director of the International Centre for Distance Education and Open Learning, Dr. Pradeep Kumar, briefed the Governor about the studio’s role in expanding access to quality digital education and online learning resources.

Describing Himachal Pradesh University as a premier institution of higher learning and research, the Governor said it has a significant role in shaping the future of students and contributing to national development. He stressed that the University must continuously improve the quality of teaching and research to remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Highlighting the need for future-ready education, Gupta said academic programmes should combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills, innovation and entrepreneurship. He urged the University to promote advanced research in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security and green technology to prepare students for new-age careers.

The Governor also called for strengthening the University’s research ecosystem through state-of-the-art infrastructure, greater collaboration with industry and enhanced efforts to secure national and international research grants. He said such initiatives would help improve academic standards while encouraging innovation and technological advancement.

Emphasising the growing importance of digital education, Gupta advocated expanding online learning, virtual classrooms, digital libraries and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing to make higher education more accessible, flexible and effective.

On governance, the Governor directed that meetings of the University Court should be held regularly, preferably once every three months, and urged the administration to clear all pending audit paras at the earliest to ensure financial discipline and institutional accountability.

He also underscored the social responsibility of educational institutions, suggesting that every teacher should adopt a village and contribute towards environmental conservation, self-reliance and community development.

Calling for holistic education, Gupta said universities should nurture moral values, ethical conduct and India’s rich cultural heritage alongside technical and professional education. He stressed the need to integrate India’s ancient knowledge systems with modern education in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020.

Expressing concern over youth employment, the Governor urged the University to strengthen skill-based education, entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem through incubation centres, industry-academia partnerships and internship programmes so that students are encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He further called for greater focus on research and awareness in areas such as climate change, environmental protection, water conservation, waste management and sustainable development, saying universities have a crucial role in addressing contemporary global challenges.

Appealing to the teaching fraternity and the University administration, Gupta urged them to work with dedication, discipline and innovation, adding that the true purpose of education is not merely to award degrees but to produce responsible citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to society and nation-building.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Singh presented the University’s annual report and highlighted major achievements during the past year. He informed the gathering that the University has established five new centres, including the Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology, Centre for Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Physical Systems, Centre for Pahari Culture and Heritage, Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, and the Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and Indian Mathematics, aimed at strengthening the University’s academic and research profile.