New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SJVN’s 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project from Pachpadra in Rajasthan, marking a major addition to India’s renewable energy capacity and strengthening the country’s push towards clean and sustainable power generation.

Developed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable energy arm of SJVN, the project has been set up in Bikaner with an investment of around ₹5,492 crore. Spread over nearly 5,000 acres, it is India’s largest single-location Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solar project under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) category.

The project is expected to generate about 2,454.84 million units (MU) of electricity in its first year of operation and nearly 56,482.14 MU of clean energy during its 25-year operational life. Power generated from the plant will be supplied to Rajasthan (500 MW), Uttarakhand (200 MW) and Jammu and Kashmir (300 MW), helping strengthen the country’s clean energy network.

According to SJVN, the project is estimated to prevent nearly 2.79 billion kilograms of carbon emissions over its operational life, contributing significantly to India’s climate commitments and environmental sustainability goals.

A key feature of the project is its reliance on domestically manufactured equipment under the Centre’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Around 24.22 lakh DCR solar modules and nearly 175 crore indigenous solar cells have been used, giving a major boost to the domestic renewable energy manufacturing sector.

The project has also contributed to the local economy by generating more than 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities during construction and commissioning. It has further supported the development of roads, transmission infrastructure and other associated facilities in the Bikaner region.

SJVN, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, currently has an installed generation capacity of 4,196.5 MW and operates two transmission lines totalling 123 kilometres. The commissioning of the Bikaner Solar Power Project marks another significant step in the company’s efforts to expand its renewable energy portfolio and support India’s vision of achieving energy security through clean power.