Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department has set an ambitious target of planting over 5 million saplings across 7,000 to 8,000 hectares during the ongoing monsoon season as part of its efforts to expand the state’s green cover under Mission-32. For the first time, the department will lay special emphasis on the plantation of Chinar saplings, alongside other native species suited to different climatic zones of the state.

Head of Forest Force Dr. Sanjay Sood said preparations for the plantation campaign have already begun at the divisional forest level across Himachal Pradesh. Of the total plantation target, nearly 4,000 hectares will be covered under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, one of the state government’s flagship afforestation programmes.

The plantation drive forms a key part of the state’s Mission-32 initiative, which aims to increase Himachal Pradesh’s green cover to 32 percent by 2030. Saplings of different species will be planted according to the geographical and climatic conditions of individual districts to improve survival rates and strengthen forest ecosystems.

Dr. Sood said the department has fixed district-wise plantation targets for this year’s Van Mahotsav and has issued strict instructions to all Divisional Forest Officers to ensure effective implementation of the campaign. They have also been directed to closely monitor plantation activities and ensure the success of flagship schemes, including the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Van Vistar Yojana and the Rajiv Gandhi Green Adoption Scheme.

The plantation campaign was formally launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who planted a Chinar sapling in Shimla on World Environment Day on June 5. The campaign was further strengthened on June 25 when the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, inaugurated another plantation drive at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla. Similar plantation programmes will continue across the state during the monsoon season.

The Forest Department is also receiving significant support from the JICA Forestry Project, which has emerged as a major contributor to afforestation efforts in Himachal Pradesh. Between 2018 and 2025, the project planted saplings of various species across 8,343 hectares in 22 forest divisions. Last year alone, under the Mukhyamantri Van Vistar Yojana, the project carried out plantation on 124 hectares of land.

Appealing for public participation, Dr. Sanjay Sood urged people to actively support the plantation campaign and help protect newly planted saplings to ensure their survival.