Shimla: In a major initiative aimed at strengthening medical education and healthcare services, the Himachal Pradesh government has proposed increasing the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats in government medical colleges from 277 to 597. The proposed expansion, covering six government medical colleges, is expected to address the shortage of specialist doctors, enhance medical education, and improve healthcare facilities for patients across the state.

According to the government, this is the first time in Himachal Pradesh’s history that such a large-scale expansion of PG medical seats has been planned in a single phase. Once implemented, the proposal will enable more medical graduates to pursue postgraduate studies within the state, reducing the need to seek admission elsewhere while strengthening the state’s healthcare workforce.

The government believes the move will significantly improve the availability of specialist doctors in various medical disciplines and contribute to better patient care in government health institutions.

As per the proposal, the number of PG seats at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, will increase from 139 to 230, while Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, will see its intake rise from 99 to 156. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi, is proposed to increase its seats from 24 to 79.

Similarly, Dr. Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, will witness an increase from 3 to 35 seats, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, from 4 to 32 seats, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, from 8 to 65 seats.

To support the proposed expansion, the state government has created 218 new posts of Senior Residents and Tutor Specialists in government medical colleges over the past three years. Of these, 54 posts have been created at Tanda Medical College, 31 at Nahan, 32 at Chamba, 36 at Mandi, 63 at Hamirpur, and two posts at the Atal Institute of Medical Super-Speciality, Chamiyana.

The government said the proposed increase in PG seats, along with the creation of additional faculty positions, will strengthen the medical education system, enhance specialist healthcare services, and ensure that patients across Himachal Pradesh receive improved treatment facilities closer to their homes.