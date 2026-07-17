Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh between July 19 and 22. The department has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 18 and July 23, urging residents and tourists to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during the period of adverse weather.

According to the MeT Dept, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Nagrota Surian recorded the highest rainfall at 28.8 mm, followed by Gaggal with 10.2 mm, Murari Devi 4.0 mm, Guler 2.8 mm, Palampur 2.4 mm and Dharamshala 2.1 mm.

The weather office reported that Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 38 degrees Celsius, while Keylong registered the lowest minimum temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius during the same period.

The latest forecast indicates that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from July 18 to July 23. However, isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and other low- and mid-hill districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 19 and 22.

The department has also predicted strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti during the forecast period. In addition, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely in the plains and mid-hill regions of the state.

The Meteorological Department has cautioned that the expected spell of heavy rainfall may increase the risk of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity in vulnerable areas. It has advised people to avoid going near rivers and streams, stay away from waterlogged areas, follow all advisories issued by the district administration and keep a close watch on the latest weather updates.

The department has further appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas where heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast, and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the upcoming spell of inclement weather.