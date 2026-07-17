Shimla: In a move aimed at promoting self-employment and extending the benefits of its flagship entrepreneurship initiative to a larger section of youth, the Himachal Pradesh Government has made significant amendments to the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Startup Yojana (RGSSY), 2023. The revised provisions include an increase in the maximum age limit for beneficiaries from 45 years to 50 years.

A spokesperson for the Employment and Overseas Placement Department said that while the upper age limit has been enhanced to 50 years, the minimum age for applicants will continue to remain 23 years. The amendment is expected to enable more aspiring entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the scheme and establish self-employment ventures.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Startup Yojana, the State Government provides a 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, encouraging eco-friendly transport while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth.

The spokesperson informed that the last date for submission of applications under the scheme has been fixed as July 23, 2026. Eligible and interested applicants can submit their applications online through the portal https://etaxihpdt.org/home.

Applicants who had already submitted their applications under the scheme between June 2 and June 16, 2026, have been advised that they are not required to submit a fresh application.

The spokesperson urged all eligible individuals to take advantage of the revised provisions and complete the application process within the stipulated deadline to benefit from the scheme.