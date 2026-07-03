IGMC Shimla to get 256-slice CT scan machine; Rs 3,000 crore earmarked for advanced medical equipment across Himachal

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Health Department to ensure zero waiting time for diagnostic services such as CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds, saying patients should receive timely and hassle-free healthcare in government hospitals.

Chairing a meeting with the Diagnostic Departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana, the Chief Minister said the State Government is providing the required manpower and modern diagnostic equipment, and the department must make coordinated efforts to eliminate delays in essential diagnostic services.

He also sought doctors’ suggestions to further strengthen diagnostic facilities and achieve the goal of zero waiting time for patients across government health institutions.

The Chief Minister said the government is filling vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and technical personnel on a priority basis to improve healthcare delivery. He said the objective is to provide world-class treatment within Himachal Pradesh so that patients do not have to travel outside the state for advanced medical care.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving public health infrastructure, Sukhu assured doctors at IGMC that a 256-slice CT scan machine would be provided shortly in response to their demand. He said there is no shortage of funds for the health and education sectors, and the government will continue extending all possible support to strengthen healthcare services.

Highlighting the government’s broader healthcare expansion plan, the Chief Minister said infrastructure is being upgraded across all government medical colleges in the state. He informed that Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for the procurement of advanced medical equipment comparable to that available at AIIMS, New Delhi.

These high-end diagnostic and treatment machines will be installed not only in government medical colleges but also in district hospitals, zonal hospitals and other civil hospitals across Himachal Pradesh to improve access to quality healthcare and reduce the burden on patients seeking treatment outside the state.