Shimla: Chandigarh University on Wednesday launches the National Level Entrance-cum-Scholarship Test ‘CUCET-2021’ offering academic scholarships worth Rs. 33 Crores to the students.

University Pro-Chancellor Dr R.S. Bawa, while addressing media at Shimla, claimed that the student scoring over 90 percent in the ‘CUCET-2021’ would be provided with a 100 percent fee waiver. While launching the online portal for CUCET-2021, Dr Bawa said

“The main objective of the CUCET-2021 is to motivate and reward the budding talent from every corner of India. CUCET-2021 will offer scholarships upto 100% on the basis of the scores in the online examination which will be conducted from April to June”.

The students can apply online and has the option to choose the date and time slot as per their convenience to appear in the examination.

At present over 4000 students from the Himachal Pradesh are perusing their higher education from the Chandigarh University.

Dr. R.S Bawa claimed of establishing academic tie-up with 306 universities across the globe offering new avenues for learners in the field of research, international placements, internships, and learning opportunity from global professionals.

“Under the International Academic Alliance program of Chandigarh University, till date, more than 1200 university students have been provided an opportunity to undergo Internships, Semester Abroad, part of Joint Research Initiatives at world’s top universities” Pro-Chancellor further added.