Shimla: Bahra University has launched a 24-day Placement Readiness Boot Camp to equip final-year students with the skills required to succeed in campus placements and meet the evolving expectations of the corporate sector. The programme, which began on July 2, will continue until July 24.

Organised by the Centre for Career Success, Employability and Skill Development Training Cell, the boot camp aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements through structured training in technical and professional skills.

The programme is designed for final-year students of MBA (2nd Semester), BBA (4th Semester), B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (6th Semester), BCA (4th Semester) and MCA (2nd Semester). Participants will receive intensive training in aptitude, technical competency, communication, personality development, leadership, professional etiquette, problem-solving, resume writing, group discussions and interview preparation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Bahra, Vice Chairman of the Rayat Bahra Group, said the university is committed to preparing students not only academically but also professionally. He said Bahra University focuses on creating an environment where students become familiar with workplace expectations from the beginning of their academic journey.

“Our objective is to nurture confident, responsible and industry-ready professionals who can smoothly transition into the corporate world. These Placement Readiness Boot Camps are designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills and confidence required to achieve their career goals while fulfilling the aspirations of their families,” he said.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prof. R.P. Nainta, Vice Chancellor of Bahra University, and Vineet Kumar (Ex-IFS), Registrar, who appreciated the university’s efforts to strengthen employability and career-focused education.

Addressing the participants, Anurag Avasthi, Director Students’ Welfare and Head – Trainings, highlighted the increasing importance of structured placement preparation in today’s competitive job market. He said the boot camp combines management and technical training modules to prepare students for recruitment processes through expert-led sessions on aptitude, communication skills, technical knowledge, mock interviews, resume building and personality development.

Following the theme “Prepare • Practice • Perform • Get Placed,” the 24-day programme aims to improve students’ technical knowledge, analytical abilities, communication skills, interview confidence and overall employability.

University officials said the initiative reflects Bahra University’s continued focus on integrating academic learning with practical exposure and professional skill development. By offering industry-oriented training, the university aims to improve placement opportunities and prepare graduates to contribute effectively from the beginning of their professional careers.