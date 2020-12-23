Shimla: The Vice Chancellors of six private universities in the state are still ineligible and unqualified as per the UGC guidelines.

Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regularity Commission, after its latest review on Tuesday, has found that the Vice-Chancellor of APG Shimla University, Arni University, Chitkara University, Indus International University, ICFAI and Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) are still found ineligible.

However, regulatory Commission is still verifying the documents of Ph.D and Experience of Badu Sahib in Sirmour based Eternal University’s Vice-Chancellor.

The Commission is likely to write to concerned Universities Chancellor of the six erring universities to take correct its measures now otherwise regulatory commission can initiate action against the institution.

Earlier, the Regularity Commission had constituted three-member committee of Chairman, State Higher Education Council Prof Sunil Gupta; Vice Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur Prof S P Bansal; and Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi Prof C.L Chandan to verify the appointments of Vice-Chancellors of the private universities in the state and it found that 8 universities had appointed ineligible and unqualified Vice-Chancellor, while Vice-Chancellor of two universities have attained the upper limit of their age and as per UGC guidelines- they were also ineligible to hold the post.