Shimla: Even as Himachal Pradesh continues to recover from widespread rain-related damage witnessed over the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of another intense spell of monsoon rainfall over the next few days. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state, while a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall will remain in force in various districts from July 10 to July 15.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall is expected across most parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 11 and 12, with isolated places likely to experience heavy rainfall. The active southwest monsoon is expected to keep weather conditions wet throughout the week, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and disruption to essential services.

Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts, while moderate to heavy rainfall has been forecast for parts of Kangra. On July 11, heavy rain is expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts. On July 12, heavy showers are likely in Sirmaur, Mandi, and Kangra, while Shimla and Solan are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on July 13, particularly in Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts.

The Meteorological Centre has stated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, daytime temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across many parts of the state during the following three to four days.

The fresh warning comes after heavy rainfall on Thursday disrupted normal life in several districts, including Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kinnaur. In Shimla’s Longwood area, a landslide damaged four parked vehicles. Another incident occurred near Agarwal Dharamshala, where a retaining wall at the Municipal Corporation parking collapsed, causing two vehicles to slide down with the debris while stones damaged several other parked vehicles.

Adding to the unusual weather conditions, light snowfall was reported at Rohtang Pass and adjoining high-altitude peaks, even as heavy monsoon showers lashed lower regions. The weather department confirmed that the southwest monsoon has now become fully active across Himachal Pradesh.

Among all districts, Sirmaur suffered the maximum impact. The district administration ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the Paonta Sahib subdivision on Friday as a precautionary measure. Heavy rains blocked 34 roads, while 63 electricity transformers were disrupted in the Paonta Sahib area, leaving several villages and localities without power.

In the industrial town of Kala-Amb, overflowing drains inundated two industrial units, damaging goods and machinery. Meanwhile, in Solan district, continuous rockfall and debris near Kumarhatti forced authorities to restrict traffic to one lane on the Kalka-Shimla four-lane highway, causing inconvenience to commuters.

In view of the forecast, the state administration has urged residents and tourists to remain cautious. People have been advised to stay away from rivers, seasonal streams, ravines, and drains, where water levels can rise rapidly during heavy rainfall. The administration has also appealed to motorists to avoid unnecessary travel through landslide-prone stretches during periods of intense rain.

Administration has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert throughout the monsoon season and ensure that emergency response teams, machinery, and relief materials are readily available to deal with any rain-related disaster.