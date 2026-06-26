Output projected at 2.31 lakh MT against 4.41 lakh MT last year; freight to be charged by weight, Fagu control room to start by July 15

Shimla: Adverse weather conditions are expected to slash apple production in Shimla district by nearly 50 per cent this year, with the administration estimating the crop at just 2.31 lakh metric tonnes compared to 4.41 lakh metric tonnes harvested last year. The sharp decline is likely to affect thousands of apple growers and the district’s economy, where horticulture remains the primary source of livelihood.

The projected production was shared during a virtual review meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, who assessed the district’s preparedness for the upcoming apple season. The meeting focused on transportation arrangements, traffic management, freight rates, labour availability, packaging material supply and the establishment of control rooms to ensure smooth marketing of the crop.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to work in close coordination so that orchardists do not face inconvenience during harvesting and transportation. He stressed that the transportation and marketing system should function efficiently despite the lower crop.

To ensure adequate transport, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been asked to hold meetings with orchardists, truck operators and pickup unions to assess vehicle requirements in their respective areas. If local vehicles prove insufficient, trucks will be arranged from other districts and neighbouring states. The administration will also make arrangements to ensure the availability of sufficient labour for harvesting and transporting apples.

A committee comprising SDMs, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Public Works Department (PWD) officials and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) representatives will be constituted to finalise freight rates for the season.

In a significant change, freight charges will be fixed on the basis of kilograms and tonnes instead of the number of apple boxes, a move aimed at bringing greater transparency to transportation costs. The approved freight rates will be displayed prominently at control rooms and other key locations.

The district administration will establish the main apple season control room at Fagu by July 15. The facility will be equipped with telephones, CCTV cameras and adequate police personnel to monitor operations and address complaints. As part of the revised marketing arrangement, only sample boxes will be taken to the Bhattakufer fruit market for price determination, while vehicles carrying apple consignments will proceed directly to commission agents’ warehouses, reducing congestion at the market yard.

The administration has also notified vehicle registration charges for the apple season. Pickup and other four-wheeled vehicles will pay ₹200, trucks and six-wheeled vehicles ₹500, while trailers and other heavy vehicles will be charged ₹1,000.

A special traffic management plan will also be enforced during the harvesting season. Trucks carrying apples will not be allowed to enter Shimla city and will instead be diverted through the Dhalli-Mehli bypass. In addition, the movement of apple-laden trailers between Theog and Shimla will remain prohibited from 5:00 am to 9:30 pm to minimise traffic congestion and ensure smoother movement of vehicles during the peak marketing season.

The anticipated fall in production follows months of unfavourable weather, which affected flowering, fruit set and crop development in several apple-growing areas of Shimla district.