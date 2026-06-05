4,753 vaccination booths set up statewide; health department urges parents to ensure every child below five years receives two drops

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has completed all preparations for the National Immunisation Day (Pulse Polio) campaign to be held on Sunday, June 28, with 4,753 Pulse Polio booths established across the state to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to around 5.94 lakh children below the age of five.

The Health Department said vaccines, cold chain equipment and other essential logistics have been supplied to all districts, while trained vaccination teams and supervisors have been deployed to ensure the smooth implementation of the campaign. Health officials have urged parents and caregivers to bring every eligible child to the nearest Pulse Polio booth, irrespective of the child’s previous vaccination status.

Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi reviewd the preparedness of the statewide campaign during the meeting of the State Task Force for Immunisation (STFI). Similar review meetings were also held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners in all districts.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Pradeep Kumar Thakur appealed to parents to ensure that every child below five years receives the two life-saving drops of the Oral Polio Vaccine on the booth day. He said health teams would conduct house-to-house visits on June 29 and 30 to identify and vaccinate children who may have missed the campaign on the first day, ensuring no eligible child is left uncovered.

He also called upon newly elected Panchayati Raj Institution representatives, Gram Pradhans, Urban Local Body members, community leaders, teachers and volunteers to actively support the campaign by motivating parents to visit Pulse Polio booths. He said ASHA workers have already prepared detailed lists of all eligible children, which will help health teams during the follow-up house-to-house activity.

Officials highlighted that India has remained free from Wild Poliovirus since 2011, marking a major public health achievement. However, the virus continues to circulate in Pakistan and Afghanistan, making continued immunisation campaigns essential to prevent its reintroduction into the country.

The Health Department reiterated that every Pulse Polio round plays a vital role in maintaining India’s polio-free status and protecting children from the disabling disease. It appealed to parents across Himachal Pradesh to participate in the campaign and ensure that no child below five years of age is left without vaccination.