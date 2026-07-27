Shimla: In a major relief for fruit growers, the Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the implementation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the procurement of processing-grade mangoes, citrus fruits and c-grade apples during 2026. The scheme aims to provide assured prices and market support to horticulturists, ensuring remunerative returns for produce that may not fetch favourable prices in the open market.

A spokesperson of the Horticulture Department said that procurement under the scheme will be carried out through the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC). For c-grade apple procurement, HIMFED may also be associated with the process, if required.

Under the approved scheme, processing-grade seedling, grafted and unripe Achari varieties of mangoes will be procured at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹12 per kg from July 15 to August 31, 2026. The mangoes will be handled in recyclable plastic crates of 20 kg capacity, while farmers can bring their produce in any suitable packaging material, which will be returned after unloading. To facilitate procurement, 42 fruit collection centres will be established across the state.

For citrus fruits, Kinnow, Malta and Sangtra will be procured at ₹12 per kg, while Galgal will be purchased at ₹10 per kg. Procurement will take place from November 21, 2026, to February 15, 2027. Kinnow, Malta and Sangtra will be handled in recyclable plastic crates of 15 kg capacity, whereas Galgal will be procured in 40 kg gunny bags. Farmers may also use their own packaging material, which will be returned after unloading.

The spokesperson further said that under the MIS, the government has approved procurement of up to 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of c-grade apples at an MSP of ₹12 per kg from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Apples will primarily be procured in 35 kg gunny bags, although recyclable plastic crates of 16 kg capacity will be preferred wherever available for handling and transportation.

Only apples with a diameter of more than 51 mm and meeting the prescribed quality standards will be accepted under the scheme. Fruits that are rotten, windfallen, bird-damaged, severely diseased, insect-infested, shrivelled or treated with ethephon will not be eligible for procurement.

The department clarified that only registered farmers will be eligible to sell their produce under the scheme, and registration on the HPMC MIS Portal is mandatory. Farmers have been advised to bring only quality produce to the notified procurement centres. As per the scheme guidelines, growers will also be required to provide 2.5 per cent extra fruit by weight to compensate for evaporation and respiration losses during procurement and handling.

Appealing to fruit growers to make full use of the initiative, the spokesperson urged all eligible farmers to complete their registration well in advance. Farmers can contact their nearest Horticulture Office or the designated procurement centres for registration and additional information regarding the scheme.