Seeks early resolution of long-pending issues, demands 7.19% share in Chandigarh and transfer of Shanan Hydroelectric Project to Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, and raised long-pending issues concerning Himachal Pradesh, urging his support for their early resolution.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated Himachal Pradesh’s claim to its 7.19 per cent share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, stating that the state is entitled to its legitimate share under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. He said Himachal Pradesh is a successor state to the erstwhile Punjab, and its claim is based on the population ratio of the areas transferred to the state.

Sukhu said Chandigarh was developed using the consolidated resources of undivided Punjab and pointed out that while Punjab and Haryana have benefited from the city’s land, assets and administrative infrastructure for more than five decades, Himachal Pradesh has yet to receive its rightful share. He urged that the state’s 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh be granted at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also requested the allotment of land for constructing an additional Himachal Sadan in Chandigarh. He said the existing Himachal Bhawan, built decades ago, is no longer sufficient to cater to the increasing number of students, patients and other visitors from the state. Chandigarh remains a major destination for higher education, specialised healthcare and administrative work, with thousands of Himachal residents visiting every month, particularly patients seeking treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

He informed the Governor that, after discussions with the Chandigarh Administration, a 4.736-acre site in Sector 52 has been identified for the proposed Himachal Sadan.

Sukhu also sought intervention in resolving the long-pending financial dues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He said the Supreme Court had recognised Himachal Pradesh’s entitlement to a 7.19 per cent share in BBMB projects and associated benefits. However, the state has been waiting for over a decade to receive its entitlement of 13,066 million units of power and the corresponding financial dues.

The Chief Minister further raised the issue of the historic Shanan Hydroelectric Project, asserting that the project is located in Mandi district, which was never part of the composite state of Punjab. He said the erstwhile Mandi State merged with the Union of India in 1948 and later became part of Himachal Pradesh, and therefore, the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, do not apply to the area where the project is situated.

Sukhu also maintained that the 99-year lease for the Shanan Hydroelectric Project expired on March 2, 2024, and with the expiry of the lease, all rights arising from it ceased to exist. He said any claim to continue operating, managing or possessing the project on the basis of the expired lease has no legal basis and is not sustainable under law.

The Chief Minister urged the Punjab Governor to support the expeditious resolution of these issues, stating that they are directly linked to Himachal Pradesh’s constitutional rights, financial interests and long-term development.