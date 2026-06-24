Himachal Receives 15,639 Applications for Rooftop Solar Systems, Kangra, Hamirpur Lead Adoption; Rooftop Solar Capacity Crosses 34 MW

Shimla: More than 10,000 households in Himachal Pradesh have installed rooftop solar plants under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme has received a good response from consumers, with applications continuing to pour in from almost all districts.

According to official data, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has received 15,639 applications under the scheme for rooftop solar installations with a proposed capacity of 60,688.756 kilowatts. Of these, 10,108 rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 34,686.449 kilowatts have already been installed and commissioned.

Kangra district has recorded the highest adoption of rooftop solar systems in the state. Out of 2,999 applications received, 2,031 solar plants have been installed. Hamirpur follows with 2,615 applications and 1,987 installations, making it the second-leading district in the implementation of the scheme.

Mandi district received 1,899 applications and has completed 1,255 installations so far. Bilaspur recorded 1,676 applications, resulting in 1,166 rooftop solar plants being set up. In Una, 1,653 consumers applied under the scheme and 1,185 solar systems have been installed.

Solan district received 1,336 applications and has seen 720 installations, while Sirmaur recorded 734 installations against 1,248 applications. Chamba received 1,085 applications and completed 580 installations.

In Shimla district, 730 applications were received and 276 rooftop solar plants have been installed. Kullu reported 341 applications and 156 installations. The tribal district of Kinnaur received 42 applications and has installed 17 solar plants, while Lahaul-Spiti received 15 applications and has so far commissioned one rooftop solar system.

Officials attribute the steady rise in installations to increasing awareness about the financial and environmental benefits of solar energy. The scheme provides subsidies for rooftop solar systems, enabling households to reduce their electricity bills while contributing to clean energy generation.

Experts believe the programme is helping diversify Himachal Pradesh’s renewable energy portfolio, which has traditionally depended on hydropower. The growing number of rooftop solar installations is expected to strengthen the state’s green energy capacity and promote decentralised electricity generation at the household level.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board is responsible for facilitating the implementation of the scheme in the state and handling the necessary technical and procedural formalities required for the installation and commissioning of rooftop solar systems. As applications continue to rise, the scheme is emerging as a key driver of the state’s clean energy transition.