Shimla: With just a few days left for elections in the four Municipal Corporations in the state, Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday after approval of the Governor.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2021, the Municipal Corporation elections shall be held on the basis of party symbols of political parties and free symbols, instead of half, now three-fourth members can bring about no confidence motion against the Mayor or Deputy Mayor.

The length of services required for an officer to be appointed as Commissioner to the Municipal Corporation shall be seven years for the officers belonging up Indian Administrative Services and nine years for officers belonging to other Services, maintains the Act.