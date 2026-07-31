Shimla: In a major relief for government employees pursuing higher education and professional development, the Himachal Pradesh government has amended the study leave rules to ensure that employees continue to receive their full salary along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) during the period of study leave.

The revised provisions, brought into effect from August 7, 2024, aim to encourage government employees to upgrade their skills through higher education, research, specialised training and professional courses without facing financial hardship.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the state government has amended the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, making the study leave provisions more employee-friendly. The revised rules will benefit employees pursuing studies at universities, research institutions and specialised training centres, both within India and abroad.

Under the amended rules, employees proceeding on study leave overseas will continue to receive the full salary they were drawing immediately before proceeding on leave. In addition, they will remain entitled to Dearness Allowance and House Rent Allowance throughout the study leave period. Employees undertaking study leave within the country will also receive the same benefits.

The government believes the move will encourage employees to acquire advanced knowledge, develop professional skills and familiarise themselves with emerging technologies and modern administrative practices. Officials said the decision is expected to improve the efficiency and quality of public service delivery in the state.

The notification also lays down provisions regarding scholarships, stipends and other financial assistance received during study leave. If an employee receives a scholarship, stipend, or remuneration from part-time employment while on study leave, the amount will be deducted from the leave salary payable by the government.

However, the government has ensured that the leave salary will not be reduced below the amount admissible under half-pay leave. Employees will be required to furnish a certificate declaring whether they are receiving any scholarship, stipend or remuneration from part-time employment during the study leave period.