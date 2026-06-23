Health Department Seeks Mass Participation for June 28 Pulse Polio Campaign

Shimla: The Pulse Polio Campaign will be conducted across Himachal Pradesh on June 28, with the Health Department directing all departments and stakeholders to extend active support to ensure that no eligible child is left out of the immunisation drive.

Preparations for the campaign were reviewed during a meeting of the State Task Force for Immunisation (STFI) chaired by Secretary (Health) M. Sudha Devi. The meeting discussed in detail the roles and responsibilities of various departments for the effective implementation of the programme.

Officials informed the meeting that the required stock of polio vaccines has already been dispatched to all districts and that necessary arrangements are being put in place for the smooth conduct of the campaign.

The Secretary stressed the need for coordinated efforts by different departments and emphasised adequate manpower deployment, mobilisation of eligible children, efficient booth management, house-to-house visits, verification activities and strong supervision and monitoring mechanisms.

She also urged industrial units to create awareness among their workers and employees regarding the Pulse Polio campaign and booth-day activities so that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

The meeting highlighted the importance of involving Mahila Mandals, local institutions and field-level functionaries to turn the campaign into a mass movement and maximise public participation.

Officials noted that India reported its last case of wild poliovirus in 2011. In Himachal Pradesh, the last case of Wild Poliovirus Type-3 was detected in Solan district in 2009, while the last case of Wild Poliovirus Type-1 was reported from Kullu district in 2006.

M. Sudha Devi said sustained vigilance and high immunisation coverage remain essential to preserve the gains achieved in polio eradication. She called upon all departments to work in close coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign and reach every eligible child with polio vaccination.