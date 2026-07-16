Application Process to Go Digital; Net Metering Agreement Requirement Likely to Be Removed

Shimla: Installing rooftop solar plants under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is set to become easier in Himachal Pradesh, with the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission proposing major reforms to simplify and digitize the application process.

The Commission has issued a draft of proposed amendments to the existing regulations, aiming to make the entire application process more transparent, efficient and user-friendly. One of the key proposals is to allow consumers to apply for rooftop solar installations through an online portal, email, post or by submitting applications in person.

Another significant change proposed in the draft is the removal of the mandatory requirement for executing a separate agreement for net metering, a move expected to reduce paperwork and speed up approvals for rooftop solar projects.

Net metering allows consumers with rooftop solar plants to feed surplus electricity generated by their systems into the power grid. The excess energy exported to the grid is adjusted against the consumer’s electricity consumption, helping lower monthly power bills while promoting the use of renewable energy.

Officials believe that digitizing the application and approval process will make it more convenient for consumers to participate in the scheme and encourage wider adoption of rooftop solar systems across the state.

Energy experts say the proposed reforms could provide a significant boost to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Himachal Pradesh. By simplifying procedures and reducing administrative hurdles, the state is expected to witness greater participation from households seeking to generate clean electricity and reduce their dependence on conventional power sources.

The increased adoption of rooftop solar systems is also expected to strengthen Himachal Pradesh’s renewable energy capacity and support efforts towards energy self-reliance while contributing to environmental sustainability.

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has invited suggestions and objections from consumers, stakeholders and the general public on the draft regulations, which have been published in the official gazette. After examining the feedback received, the Commission will issue the final notification incorporating suitable changes to ensure the regulations are practical and beneficial for all stakeholders.