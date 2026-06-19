Shimla: Candidates appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2026 on June 21 will be able to travel free in ordinary buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). The facility has been introduced to help students reach their examination centres and return home without facing transportation-related difficulties.

An HRTC spokesperson said the decision had been taken in the larger interest of students appearing for the national-level entrance examination. Candidates will be required to produce their NEET-2026 admit card, which will serve as proof of identity, place of residence and examination centre.

The spokesperson said the concession would be available for one onward and one return journey between the candidate’s place of residence and the examination centre. The free travel facility will remain valid from June 20 to June 22, 2026.

He clarified that the concession would be applicable only in ordinary HRTC buses. Bus conductors have been directed to make necessary entries on the admit cards of candidates availing the facility to prevent any misuse.

The spokesperson said all HRTC unit officers have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the directions and maintain proper records of students using the concession. He said the initiative aims to provide relief to NEET aspirants and ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for candidates appearing in the examination.