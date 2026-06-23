656 Temporary Drivers to Be Engaged as Himachal Acts to Avert HRTC Shutdown

Shimla: In a major move ahead of the proposed June 25 strike by Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees, the Himachal Pradesh government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), prohibiting any strike or related activities by HRTC employees for the next six months.

The notification issued by the Transport Department declared HRTC services as an essential service, stating that disruption of public transport could severely affect commuters, students, patients and the supply of essential commodities. The government said the decision had been taken in the larger public interest to ensure uninterrupted bus services across the state.

Under the provisions of ESMA, employees are barred from initiating, participating in or encouraging any strike. Violations could attract legal and departmental action, including suspension, salary deductions and other penalties under the law.

The government has directed the HRTC Managing Director to ensure strict implementation of the notification and asked Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the state to provide necessary assistance.

The decision comes amid the ongoing agitation by HRTC Drivers and Conductors Unions over pending financial dues and other demands. According to a spokesperson of the Transport Department, the HRTC management had been holding continuous discussions with employee unions and making efforts to resolve their concerns.

A meeting chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) was held on Tuesday. However, the spokesperson claimed that union representatives focused on the transfer of a driver and demanded its immediate withdrawal. Despite repeated requests, they allegedly walked out of the meeting without discussing the demands mentioned in their strike notice.

The spokesperson said that to prevent disruption of transport services, the state government issued the ESMA notification on June 23. He added that the Himachal Pradesh High Court, in its order dated June 13, 2016, in CWP No. 1511 of 2016, had already held such strikes to be illegal.

To maintain bus operations, HRTC has initiated contingency measures. The corporation has notified a policy for the temporary engagement of drivers on a day-to-day basis at fixed remuneration. Walk-in selections will be held at 12 noon on June 24 at all Regional Manager offices. Candidates possessing a valid HTV/HMV driving licence, at least three years of experience in driving heavy or transport vehicles and a matriculation qualification can participate with the required documents.

Around 656 drivers are proposed to be engaged across 31 depots and units. The corporation is also making arrangements to deploy manpower through the Himachal Home Guards to assist in bus operations. Law enforcement agencies have been requested to maintain law and order during the period.

The HRTC management has appealed to the unions to withdraw the proposed strike in the larger public interest, while informing them about the legal provisions and judicial pronouncements governing such actions. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted public transport services.

What is ESMA?

The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) is invoked by governments when a strike or work stoppage in essential services is likely to cause serious inconvenience to the public. It is commonly applied to sectors such as public transport, healthcare, electricity, water supply and fire services.

While employees can continue to raise demands through negotiations, memoranda and other lawful means, strikes and work stoppages are prohibited during the period for which ESMA remains in force