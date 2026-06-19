Shimla: In a move aimed at strengthening healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to provide Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to super-speciality doctors. The decision is expected to help attract and retain specialists and improve medical services in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision while presiding over a review meeting of the Health Department on Thursday evening. He said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare services within the state and there was no shortage of funds for modernization of the health sector.

He said several initiatives taken during the last three and a half years to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services have started yielding positive results. The government had held several rounds of discussions with doctors regarding healthcare reforms and would continue consultations to further improve the sector.

The Chief Minister said he would personally visit various health institutions in the coming months and interact with doctors to formulate a future roadmap for strengthening healthcare services.

He said all medical colleges in the state were being upgraded with adequate manpower and advanced medical equipment on the lines of AIIMS, New Delhi. The government is investing around Rs 3,000 crore in procuring modern machinery and equipment. In districts without medical colleges, facilities at zonal and regional hospitals are also being enhanced to provide better treatment to patients.

Sukhu said recruitments were underway to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians in health institutions. He added that the introduction of robotic surgery in the state had benefited patients who earlier had to travel outside Himachal Pradesh and incur substantial expenses for such advanced procedures.

He also directed the Health Department to categorize Community Health Centres (CHCs) according to the population they serve so that staffing and infrastructure could be provided based on actual requirements. The move, he said, would help ensure quality healthcare services closer to people’s homes.