Covid positivity rate declines to 2.4 in Himachal

Shimla: The state health department has reported 326 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 664 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Photo: NHM

Kangra recorded 79 new cases, followed by the Mandi 54 Chamba 38, Hamirpur 37 and Shimla 28 new cases.

664 patients have recovered and now active caseload has dropped to 4,432 in the state.

With seven deaths, two each in Shimla and Kangra districts and three in Mandi, the total death toll has reached 3,382.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 case positivity rate in the State was 2.4, as seen last week. A total of 3,451 Covid-19 cases were detected in the week from 7th June, 2021 to 13th June, 2021. A total of 1,42,357 tests were done last week in the State, which is the highest weekly achievement till now.

The Bilaspur district has registered 170 cases with positivity rate of 1.7, Chamba 410 cases with positivity rate of 4.2, Hamirpur 223 cases with positivity rate of 2.1, Kangra 723 cases with positivity rate of 2.6, Kinnaur 87 cases with positivity rate of 4, Kullu 165 cases with positivity rate of 1.9, Lahaul-Spiti 47 cases with positivity rate of 1.3, Mandi 602 cases with positivity rate of 2.1, Shimla 336 cases with positivity rate of 3.1, Sirmour 218 cases with positivity rate of 2.7, Solan 220 cases with positivity rate of 2.4, Una 250 cases with positivity rate of 1.9.