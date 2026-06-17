Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ECO Thrive Innovations LLP under its Sustainability and Green Energy Initiative to promote innovation, sustainable development and entrepreneurship in the state.

The startup, founded by alumni of HPU, has developed sustainable products from pine needle biomass under the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Startup Scheme. The venture’s founders acquired entrepreneurial skills through the Biotechnology Incubation Centre of HPU and later strengthened their technology with research and development support from C-CAMP, Bengaluru. The products were subsequently commercialised under the RKVY-RAFTAAR programme with support from CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur.

The partnership aims to promote collaborative research, skill development, innovation and sustainable entrepreneurship. It also seeks to encourage eco-friendly solutions that can help conserve the environment while improving livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh said the achievements of HPU alumni in establishing innovative startups were a matter of pride for the university. He said the success of former students demonstrated that young people were not only excelling academically but were also emerging as job creators through innovation and enterprise.

He said universities must play a proactive role in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and creating opportunities for young innovators. Reiterating HPU’s commitment to supporting such ventures, Professor Mahavir Singh said the university would continue to provide a conducive academic and innovation ecosystem and strengthen industry-academia linkages to encourage research-based entrepreneurship and sustainable technologies.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the Vice-Chancellor announced that HPU would increasingly promote the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials during official functions, seminars, conferences, workshops and other academic events.

He said such initiatives would contribute to environmental conservation and simultaneously create market opportunities for local green enterprises and startups.

The use of pine needles has emerged as an innovative approach to address two major concerns in Himachal Pradesh. Dry pine needles are highly inflammable and are often blamed for spreading forest fires during summer months. Their utilisation for producing value-added products not only helps reduce biomass waste and fire hazards but also creates additional income opportunities for rural communities and supports environmentally sustainable enterprises.