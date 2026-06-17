Hailstorm warning issued for five districts on June 18 as rainfall activity expected to intensify

Shimla: Changing weather conditions have brought relief from the summer heat in Himachal Pradesh, but the threat of hailstorms and thunderstorms continues to worry fruit growers and farmers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for parts of the state on June 18 and warned of thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall till June 19.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, weather activity is expected to increase from Wednesday, with rainfall likely to peak on June 18. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places across the state on June 17.

The department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for June 18 for five districts—Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi—where thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms are expected. Farmers and orchardists have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops and fruit plants from possible damage.

Rainfall in several parts of Himachal over the past few days has brought down temperatures and provided relief from the scorching heat. However, repeated spells of hailstorms during the pre-monsoon period have increased concerns among apple growers and farmers, who fear damage to standing crops and fruit-bearing plants.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in many areas of the state till June 19. Conditions are expected to improve thereafter, with relatively stable weather likely on June 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh within the next week. Under normal conditions, the monsoon reaches Shimla around June 22 and advances across the entire state by June 25. Meteorologists said the prevailing weather pattern indicates that monsoon onset over the state is likely to remain close to its normal schedule.

Himachal Pradesh receives nearly 70 to 80 per cent of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season. While the rains are crucial for agriculture and water resources, recent years have witnessed an increase in extreme weather events, including cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. Authorities have urged people, especially those living in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and follow weather advisories issued by the Meteorological Department as the state prepares for the arrival of the monsoon.