Preparations for India’s 2027 Census have begun in Himachal Pradesh, with the state government issuing an official notification for house listing and enumeration. The notification marks the start of the initial phase of the census exercise in the state.

According to the notification issued by the Governor, the Central Government’s order under Rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990, has been published in the Himachal Pradesh e-Gazette, formally clearing the way for census operations.

Under the 2027 Census, appointed census officials will visit every household in both rural and urban areas of Himachal Pradesh to collect detailed information related to houses and families. The data will be recorded through a structured questionnaire designed to capture a comprehensive profile of households.

The census will collect information on 33 parameters, including the number of family members, name of the head of the household, gender and social category. A mobile number will also be collected for census-related communication, which officials clarified will be used strictly for official purposes.

In addition to demographic details, the house listing process will record information on the structure and usage of houses. This includes whether a house is permanent or temporary, its ownership status, and the availability of basic facilities such as drinking water supply, electricity connection, toilet and kitchen facilities, and the type of cooking fuel used.

The census will also capture data on modern amenities, including access to internet services, the availability of mobile phones, and vehicle ownership. Officials said this information will help assess household living conditions and identify gaps in infrastructure and services.

According to the state government, the data collected through the census will play a crucial role in planning future development schemes and policies related to housing, drinking water, roads, healthcare, education and other essential services in Himachal Pradesh.

The government has assured that the entire exercise will be conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and that all information collected during the census will be kept strictly confidential and used only for statistical and planning purposes.