The fuel charge recently imposed on electricity bills in Himachal Pradesh has triggered a political controversy, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of placing an additional financial burden on consumers already grappling with rising household expenses.

BJP State Spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Trilok Jamwal on Thursday termed the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) an “anti-people decision” and demanded its immediate withdrawal. He alleged that the Congress government had abandoned its promise of providing relief to electricity consumers and was instead imposing new taxes and charges on power bills.

Jamwal recalled that the Congress party had promised 300 units of free electricity to 28 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh as one of its key Assembly election guarantees. However, after assuming power, the government failed to fulfil the promise and instead withdrew existing benefits and introduced fresh levies, he claimed.

According to the BJP leader, the government first diluted the benefit of 125 units of free electricity through measures such as clubbing of electricity meters and mandatory KYC requirements. He further alleged that electricity consumers were subsequently burdened with additional charges, including a milk cess, environmental charges and sanitation charges.

Referring to the fuel charge implemented on May 30, Jamwal said consumers would now have to pay extra on their electricity bills even for moderate levels of consumption. He claimed that households consuming around 200 units of electricity would also be affected by the new levy.

“The government that promised free electricity is now harassing the public through new taxes and charges. Instead of providing relief, it is continuously increasing the burden on consumers,” Jamwal said.

He alleged that while institutions were being shut down across the state, the government was simultaneously increasing financial pressure on common citizens through various taxes and charges. According to him, nearly 28 lakh electricity consumers in Himachal Pradesh would be affected by the government’s decisions.

Jamwal said the Congress government had promised relief during the elections but was now collecting additional money from the public, thereby affecting the budgets of ordinary families. He demanded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to review the fuel charge and other levies imposed on electricity consumers and withdraw the decision in the interest of the public.

He added that the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning consumers and democratically oppose any decision that imposes an unnecessary financial burden on the people of the state.