Shimla: The Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Department has activated a QR Code-based distribution facility in ePoS machines to ensure that beneficiaries continue to receive food grains without disruption following a technical issue affecting Aadhaar Authentication Services.

A spokesperson of the department said Aadhaar-based distribution of food grains through electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) machines has been temporarily affected due to a technical problem. The matter has been taken up with the concerned authorities, and efforts are underway to restore the Aadhaar Authentication Services at the earliest.

To avoid inconvenience to eligible beneficiaries, the department has enabled the QR Code-based distribution facility already available in the ePoS machines as an interim arrangement. The alternative system will allow ration distribution to continue smoothly until the Aadhaar authentication service is restored.

The spokesperson urged all eligible beneficiaries to continue collecting their entitled food grains from their designated Fair Price Shops as usual. He assured that the department is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure that the supply of food grains remains unaffected during the disruption.

The department has appealed to beneficiaries not to worry about the temporary technical issue, stating that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted distribution of food grains across the state.