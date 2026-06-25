Shimla residents living along restricted roads in several parts of the city have demanded that the district administration simplify the vehicle permit system, saying the existing rules are causing inconvenience and financial burden for permanent residents accessing their homes.

A delegation representing residents of Jakhu, U.S. Club, Benmore, Fingask Estate, Kali Bari, North Bank and upper areas of Kanlog Ward met Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking reforms in the permit regime on restricted roads.

The issue comes at a time when vehicle movement on Shimla’s sealed and restricted roads has once again become a major public concern. In recent weeks, residents, elected representatives and various organisations have raised objections to restrictions and permit-related procedures on roads where entry is regulated to control congestion and preserve the city’s fragile infrastructure. Concerns have also been raised over access to residential properties and the financial burden associated with obtaining permits.

The delegation stated that hundreds of families have been residing in these localities for decades, but continue to face cumbersome procedures merely to reach their homes. Residents argued that genuine local inhabitants should not be subjected to the same permit requirements and charges applicable to commercial users.

Delegation demands the introduction of a long-term resident pass for permanent residents. The delegation also sought a substantial reduction in permit fees, a single-window clearance mechanism, inclusion of permanent residents in exempted categories under the relevant rules, extension of permit facilities to two-wheelers, and simplified access for essential service providers and courier vehicles.

Residents also highlighted the recent increase in permit charges and parking fees, claiming that the rising costs have added to the difficulties faced by families living on restricted roads. They maintained that access to one’s residence is a basic necessity and should not attract excessive charges.

The memorandum further pointed out that many residents regularly face delays and procedural hurdles while arranging permits for visitors, maintenance work, deliveries and essential services. The delegation urged the administration to adopt a more citizen-friendly approach that balances traffic management objectives with the needs of local residents.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap heard the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that the issues would be examined sympathetically. He said the administration would review the demands and take appropriate steps to rationalise the permit system while addressing the genuine concerns of residents.

The delegation expressed hope that the district administration would take positive steps to simplify the permit process and ensure that permanent residents are not subjected to unnecessary procedural hurdles or excessive financial burden while accessing their own homes.