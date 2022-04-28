Shimla: A day after Pratibha Singh’s appointment as state Congress president, BJP has quipped and alleged that the grand old party only believes in dynasty politics.

BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the appointment of Pratibha Singh as party state president shows that congress only believes in dynasty politics and grassroots workers have no place in its leadership.

“It is quite evident that in central congress leadership revolves around Gandhi Family and in Himachal the leadership has been once again shifted to the Virbhadra Singh’s Family.”

“It seems that no grassroots worker in congress can become a state leader, Jamwal further commented.

BJP General secretary also took a jibe at the appointment of four working presidents and wondered who will be the real president of the state unit.

Jamwal claimed that Congress has a long list of Chief Minister’s claimants and the latest reshuffle won’t help Congress to stop BJP to repeat in the state.