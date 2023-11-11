Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has declared the results of the Class 12th Supplementary Examination, including categories such as Additional Subject, Category Improvement, and Diploma Holders. 12,438 students had taken the examinations in September. Among them, 3,591 candidates declared passed, while 8,642 students secured a compartment, and three students failed the examination.

The pass percentage for the Class 12th Supplementary Examination stands at 29 per cent. The board has also declared the outcomes of the 10th supplementary examination, which covered subjects like supplementary, additional subjects, and category improvement.

For the 10th supplementary examination conducted in the same month, 1,641 candidates participated in the evaluation process. Out of this pool, 731 candidates successfully cleared the examination.

As part of the post-result procedures, the board has opened avenues for students seeking a re-evaluation or re-verification of their answer sheets. Applicants can submit their requests online through their respective schools. The fee for revaluation stands at Rs 500 per subject, while re-verification incurs a charge of Rs 400 per subject. The deadline for submitting these requests is November 25.

It is noteworthy that candidates applying for revaluation must have secured a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the concerned subject to be eligible for the process. This step ensures that the re-evaluation is focused on areas where a candidate’s performance might warrant a second look.