The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday launched an Aadhaar-enabled digital entry and meeting management system at the H.P. State Secretariat to streamline public interaction, simplify appointment scheduling and improve coordination between departments and officials.

The new integrated platform, named the “Unified Digital Calendar and Appointment Management System,” has been introduced along with a digital gate pass facility to reduce manual paperwork and make meetings at the Secretariat more organised and efficient.

Under the new system, visitors can generate downloadable digital gate passes online before arriving at the Secretariat. People without prior appointments will also be able to obtain gate passes directly from the reception counter. The system includes OTP-based authentication and Aadhaar-enabled face authentication to strengthen identity verification and security arrangements.

Entry verification will be conducted by security personnel through barcode scanning of digitally generated gate passes, ensuring quicker and more transparent access management.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the platform and said it would serve as the primary digital interface for the Chief Minister’s Office while also helping government officers manage their official schedules in a more efficient manner.

He said the initiative would act as a digital bridge between the public and the government by making public interaction more convenient and organised. The Chief Minister added that the platform was aimed at enhancing transparency, improving coordination and ensuring timely communication among departments.

The system will also allow various government departments to submit meeting requests through a centralised digital platform. Once meetings are approved, they will automatically synchronise with the digital calendars of concerned officers, while instant notifications will be sent to respective departments. The initiative is part of the state government’s push towards e-governance and paperless administration in government functioning.