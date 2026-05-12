Palampur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its Vision Document and Sankalp Patra for the upcoming Palampur Municipal Corporation elections, promising infrastructure development, tourism promotion, better civic facilities and welfare measures for residents of the town.

Addressing mediapersons, Rajeev Bhardwaj and Vipin Singh Parmar said the document is not merely an election manifesto but a roadmap for the long-term and holistic development of Palampur.

Vipin Parmar announced that BJP would ensure that major entry gates of the Municipal Corporation are named after martyrs. He said a grand Martyrs’ Memorial would also be constructed in memory of brave soldiers, including Saurabh Kalia, Somnath Sharma, Vikram Batra and Sudhir Walia, along with other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said the memorial would commemorate soldiers from the 1962, 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars so future generations continue to remember their sacrifices.

Highlighting Palampur’s tourism potential, Parmar said the BJP plans to connect the town with tourism and religious circuits by linking important destinations, including Himani Chamunda, Chamundeshwari Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Vidyavasini Temple, Sobha Singh Art Gallery, the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research institutions.

Referring to increasing traffic congestion in Palampur, BJP leaders said the party would work with the Central Government for the construction of underpasses, overhead bridges and modern traffic management systems. Parmar also said efforts would be made to organise and conceal the network of electric and communication wires across the city to improve its appearance.

The BJP leaders further said the party remains committed to cow welfare and would establish model Gausadans for stray cattle. They also promised that landless and homeless families would be provided four to five marlas of land and houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban housing scheme. Parmar claimed that land has already been identified, and Central Government funds for nearly 400 houses have been sanctioned.

According to the Vision Document, parks for senior citizens, women and children would be developed in every ward of the Municipal Corporation. BJP leaders also addressed the issue of the garbage dumping site in the city and said the party plans to shift the waste plant to a suitable location. The existing site, they said, would be converted into a tourism project to protect the environment and prevent pollution of the Neugal river.

On the issue of areas merged into the Municipal Corporation, Parmar said BJP would respect the sentiments of residents from Maranda, Chowki, Kaliyagarh and other adjoining areas. He said if residents wish to opt out of the Municipal Corporation, their views would be respected and suitable administrative arrangements would be made.

The BJP also promised governance reforms in civic administration. Parmar said a Single Window System would be introduced to ensure timely delivery of services such as birth and death certificates, building map approvals and civic clearances. He further announced that BJP would work to provide 150 days of employment under the Urban Livelihood Mission and simplify procedures for map approvals and multi-storey construction on the lines of the Shimla Municipal Corporation Act.