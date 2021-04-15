Mandi: On the occasion of the Himachal Day celebration, the state government has announced to provide relief to the tourism industry in wake of the Covid pandemic.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking at the State level Himachal Day function at Padhar in Mandi today, announced a subvention scheme for three months till June 2021 for the tourism industry.

Under the scheme, hotels, tourist lodges, tourism units would be exempted from paying demand charges for two months and they would not have to pay late charges and could pay the same in easy instalments.

Chief Minister announced Rs 1500 exgratia/honorarium to all the Class III and IV employees such as staff nurses, ward boys, Class IV employees, Asha workers etc. involved directly in the service of Covid patients for the month of April and May.

Private Schools were also provided relief in a wake of Covid pandemic. Schools were exempted from demand charges.

Providing relief for the transport sector, the Chief Minister announced interest subversion scheme for transport sector so that they could also avail financial facilities.

Jai Ram Thakur announced 50 percent concession on SRT on stage carriage for three months from April and also 50 percent concession on passenger tax for three months on taxis and contract carriage.

Earlier, CM Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from the contingents of Police and Home Guards.

Chief Minister paid his respect to the freedom fighters, who strived hard to accord special identity and status to Himachal Pradesh. He also paid his respect to the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar who spearheaded the struggle to accord special identity to the State.