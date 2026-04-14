Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that Shimla is now better prepared for the timely detection, prevention and control of infectious disease outbreaks with the launch of a modern surveillance system.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) at Boileauganj, developed at a cost of ₹1.56 crore and equipped with advanced technology. He said the unit will act as an early warning system, enabling authorities to respond quickly to any outbreak or health emergency.

“In case of any disaster or disease outbreak, the unit will immediately become active, analyse the situation and alert hospitals for prompt action,” Sukhu said.

He added that such advanced surveillance units have been set up in only 20 cities across India, with Himachal Pradesh becoming the first hill state to establish this facility.

The MSU has been established through a tripartite agreement involving the National Health Mission, National Centre for Disease Control and the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Highlighting its functions, the Chief Minister said the unit will generate and verify alerts related to health events and support sample collection and analysis for water, food, vector-borne and zoonotic diseases. It will also coordinate with various departments, including health, food safety and animal husbandry, to strengthen response mechanisms.

Sukhu said the initiative is a major step towards making Shimla a safer and more responsive city in dealing with public health challenges. He also visited the operational area and laboratory of the unit during the inauguration.