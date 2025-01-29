Solan: In a bid to foster self-reliance among rural women, Shoolini University has launched ‘Pragati’, an initiative aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs with essential business skills and mentorship support. The program, running from January to July 2025, is designed to provide structured coaching, practical learning, and collaborative mentorship to help rural women establish and grow their businesses.

‘Pragati’ is spearheaded by Payal Jindal Khanna, Deputy Director and Head of the Centre for Leadership Coaching, with strategic guidance from Chief Learning Officer Dr. Ashoo Khosla and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, who serves as the Programme Advisor. The initiative was inaugurated with seven Sakhis (rural women participants) from villages under the Sanhol panchayat, marking the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey.

The launch session saw active participation from Sarthis (coaches) and Sahyogis (student mentors) in a hybrid meeting format, laying the groundwork for a three-tier mentorship model that forms the core of ‘Pragati’.

A Structured Approach to Women’s Entrepreneurship

The programme follows a structured three-tier coaching model, ensuring that rural women receive personalized mentorship and hands-on business training.

Sakhis (women entrepreneurs) : The primary beneficiaries who will undergo training and mentorship.

: The primary beneficiaries who will undergo training and mentorship. Sarthis (coaches) : Experts who will conduct six one-on-one coaching sessions over three months, focusing on self-awareness, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial development.

: Experts who will conduct over three months, focusing on self-awareness, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial development. Sahyogis (student mentors): University students who will provide practical business guidance through monthly checkpoints and individual follow-ups to ensure consistent progress.

Speaking about the initiative, Payal Jindal Khanna said, “This initiative represents a significant step towards achieving women’s self-reliance in rural India through education and mentorship. By equipping these women with business acumen and confidence, ‘Pragati’ is set to create a lasting impact.”