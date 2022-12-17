Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police has enhanced the compensation amount from Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs to the families of state’s police personnel in case of death due to an accident.

For this, the Himachal Pradesh Police Department has signed a supplementary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI).

The MoU was signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Administration Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Deputy General Manager SBI, Devender Kumar Sandhu.

The insurance cover amount in case any employee suffers permanent disability has also been increased from Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs.

Under this MoU, all the benefits will also be provided to the civil employees posted in the Police Department. This facility was not available in the earlier MoU.

Furthermore, as per the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI) offer, the Rupay Platinum Card facility will be given to Police Salary Package (PSP) account holders on the offer in which additional insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased employee in case of accidental death.

Earlier, the state’s police department had signed an MoU with SBI on October 18, 2019, according to which the family of the deceased was entitled to get the compensation amount even if they don’t pay the premium amount.