SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta, along with Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma, visited the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal to review the progress of one of the most important cross-border clean energy projects between India and Nepal. The visit highlights SJVN’s continued commitment to accelerating the project’s completion.

During the inspection, the top officials reviewed major construction activities across project sites. At Phaksinda, they inspected the dam site, where Gupta directed the project team to maintain the highest safety and quality standards while ensuring timely execution. He reiterated that Arun-3 holds strategic importance in strengthening regional clean energy cooperation and meeting future power requirements.

The delegation later reached Pukhuwa to review the powerhouse and other key components. Project authorities briefed them on recent achievements, challenges posed by the Himalayan terrain and weather, and the steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted progress. Gupta appreciated the workforce for their dedication despite the demanding conditions and urged them to maintain the pace to achieve the pending milestones.

Calling Arun-3 a flagship clean energy project, Gupta said its commissioning would significantly contribute to the energy security and economic growth of both India and Nepal. The project will generate 900 MW of renewable power upon completion, further enhancing regional cooperation and promoting sustainable development.

Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma also praised the relentless efforts of the teams working in difficult geographical and climatic conditions. Stressing the project’s strategic importance for both nations, he urged the workforce to uphold discipline, teamwork, and stringent safety measures throughout the construction phase.

The 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project is being developed by SJVN in Nepal’s Sankhuwasabha district through its fully owned subsidiary, SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. Upon commissioning, the project is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the growing power demands of the region.