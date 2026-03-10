Sanjauli, one of Shimla’s busiest suburbs, is witnessing daily traffic chaos as illegal parking and roadside encroachments continue to choke the Sanjauli–Navbahar road. Long queues of vehicles during morning office hours and evening rush have become routine, leaving commuters stranded and pedestrians struggling to move safely along the narrow stretch.

Residents say the situation has worsened over the past five to six months as vehicles are being parked on both sides of the road despite restrictions. The practice drastically reduces the available road width, making it extremely difficult for buses and other heavy vehicles to cross each other. Even a minor halt often results in long traffic jams stretching across the area.

Ashok Kanwar, who recently shifted to Shimla and is now residing in Sanjauli, narrated his daily ordeal.

“The Sanjauli road remains constantly busy due to heavy traffic. It has become very difficult even to walk on the road because vehicles move slowly and pedestrians have hardly any space,” he said.

Local residents say illegal roadside parking between Sanjauli and Navbahar has effectively turned the stretch into a narrow passage where vehicles struggle to pass. The situation becomes chaotic when buses attempt to cross the road amid rows of parked vehicles.

Ramesh Sharma, a resident of the area, said the lack of enforcement is the biggest concern.

“Parking is restricted here, but vehicles remain parked on both sides of the road every day. When buses cross each other, traffic comes to a complete halt within minutes,” he said.

Apart from illegal parking, small makeshift structures and roadside stalls near Sanjauli Chowk have further narrowed the busy junction. These structures occupy road space and obstruct pedestrian movement, forcing people to walk dangerously close to moving vehicles.

Arika, another resident, said the encroachments are putting pedestrians and school students at risk.

“Students and elderly people are forced to walk on the road because footpaths and spaces near the junction are occupied by stalls and parked vehicles. It is extremely risky during peak traffic hours,” she said.

Residents say Sanjauli market and the adjoining road handle heavy traffic throughout the day as vehicles from several surrounding areas pass through the suburb. However, the unchecked parking and encroachments have turned the stretch into a major bottleneck, resulting in frequent gridlocks.

Locals allege that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take strict action against illegal parking and unauthorised structures. Many say the administration appears to be in deep slumber while commuters continue to face daily traffic chaos.

The problem has been aggravated further after a recent landslide and road cave-in near Chalaunthi forced the closure of the Sanjauli–Dhalli bypass, diverting additional traffic through Sanjauli. With the bypass shut, vehicles from several routes are now passing through the already congested suburb, increasing pressure on the narrow road.

Residents believe that unless strict action is taken to remove illegal structures and stop roadside parking, the daily gridlock in Sanjauli will only worsen, turning one of Shimla’s key roads into a permanent traffic bottleneck.