Shimla: Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are set to get direct access to a reliable market as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) prepares to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for procurement of local produce.

Under the proposed agreement, ITBP will directly purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, milk, paneer, meat, trout fish and other agricultural products from farmers, cooperative societies and local producers. The move aims to cut down the role of middlemen and ensure better returns for farmers within their own regions.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed the plan in a meeting with senior ITBP officials, including Northern Frontier Commander IG Manu Maharaj and Sector Commander DIG Pawan Kumar Negi. He said the initiative would create self-employment opportunities and strengthen the rural economy, particularly in border areas.

The Chief Minister said that while ITBP would benefit from a steady supply of fresh and quality produce, farmers would gain from a stable and assured market. He added that the step would boost economic activity in remote villages and help build sustainable livelihoods.

Officials said the initiative is expected to generate employment for farmers, horticulturists and rural households, while promoting local products. It may also support infrastructure development in border regions and improve overall border management.

IG Manu Maharaj informed that a similar system has already been implemented in Uttarakhand with encouraging results. He expressed confidence that the model would benefit people in Himachal Pradesh as well.

The meeting also discussed electrification of Border Out Posts (BOPs) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at improving basic infrastructure in remote areas. The MoU is expected to be signed soon.