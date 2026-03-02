With the term of sitting Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami ending on April 9, political activity has intensified in Himachal Pradesh. The Election Commission has issued the notification, and March 5 is the last date for filing nominations. However, due to the Holi holiday on March 4, parties effectively have only three working days left to finalise their candidates.

Yet, unlike a routine Rajya Sabha election, this contest carries the shadow of 2024 — a political episode that shook the Congress government in the state and brought it to the brink.

The Ghost of 2024: When Cross-Voting Rocked Congress

In the 2024 Rajya Sabha election for the seat vacated by Jagat Prakash Nadda, Congress suffered an embarrassing setback. Despite being in power in Himachal Pradesh, the party failed to ensure a smooth victory for its nominee. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious after six Congress MLAs cross-voted and three Independents supported the BJP.

The episode triggered a political crisis, raising serious questions about internal discipline and leadership control within the Congress legislature party. The Sukhu-led government was suddenly seen as vulnerable, and the BJP sensed an opportunity to destabilise the regime.

Though the government survived, the damage was significant — both politically and morally. It exposed factionalism, leadership rivalries and dissatisfaction within the ruling party. That bitter memory is now shaping Congress’ strategy for the upcoming election.

No Room for Risk This Time

Sources indicate that Congress is unlikely to repeat the mistakes of 2024. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reportedly been engaged in consultations in Delhi, a move widely seen as part of high-level strategic discussions.

This time, the central leadership is said to be weighing two broad options: field a central leader, as was attempted previously, or nominate a Himachali-born leader with deeper grassroots acceptance and fewer internal objections.

The calculation is clear — the candidate must command consensus within the legislative party to prevent any repeat of cross-voting. The Congress leadership understands that another embarrassment could embolden the opposition and revive instability in the state.

The Contenders: Central Face or Himachali Veteran?

Several names are doing the rounds within the Congress.

Among central leaders, the name of state in-charge Rajni Patil is under discussion. Fielding her could signal strong backing from the high command, but it may also reopen internal debates about local versus outsider representation.

Veteran leader Anand Sharma, who has previously served in the Rajya Sabha and held key portfolios at the Centre, is another prominent contender. His experience and stature could provide stability, though internal factional equations would still need careful handling.

From within Himachal, several names are being floated. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, former state Congress president Pratibha Singh, senior leader Kaul Singh Thakur, and former minister Asha Kumari are among those discussed.

Additionally, names close to the Chief Minister — such as political advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu, IT advisor Gokul Butail, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, and Education Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma — are also part of the conversation, indicating that loyalty and political signalling may play a role in the final decision.

BJP Watching Closely

The BJP has not yet announced its nominee either. However, the party is expected to move swiftly once Congress declares its candidate. Given the dramatic events of 2024, the BJP may attempt to test Congress’ internal unity once again.

The outgoing MP, Indu Goswami, represented the BJP in the Upper House, and the party would be keen to retain the seat. If Congress projects a divided image, the BJP could attempt to capitalise on it politically, even if numbers appear to favour the ruling party.

More Than Just a Seat

This Rajya Sabha election is not merely about sending one representative to the Upper House. For Congress in Himachal Pradesh, it is about restoring credibility after a public display of internal rebellion. It is also about proving that the government is stable and command over MLAs is intact.

The 2024 episode exposed how quickly political arithmetic can turn volatile in a small assembly like Himachal’s. This time, the leadership appears determined to close ranks, enforce discipline, and avoid any surprises.

Whether Congress opts for a high-command loyalist or a seasoned Himachali face, the final choice will reflect its assessment of internal equations more than external competition.

As nomination day approaches, one thing is certain — in Himachal Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha contest has become a test of political management as much as electoral mathematics.