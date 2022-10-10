The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have jointly launched a certificate (6 months) and an advanced certificate (9 months) program in the fast-growing domain of Data Science and Machine Learning.

The program will commence in the first week of November 2022.

The course will be conducted through live-streaming sessions by the faculty members from IIT Mandi. The selection of interested candidates will be carried out through an eligibility test which will be conducted on 15th and 16th October 2022.

On completion of the course, the program certificate will be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC.

Speaking about the new courses, Prof. Tushar Jain, Head of the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said,

“In this era of skill development, we have adopted a new model, where students or working professionals will get a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge concepts in data science and machine learning similar to our B.Tech students at IIT Mandi. This would be highly beneficial to the registered students in these programs to upgrade their skills as per the growing demands of industries.”

The program will allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in Machine Learning with Python for data-driven decision-making. Upon completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Professionals, and Consultants on new-age skills.