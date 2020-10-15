Shimla: The state government has decided to ply 90 more Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses on inter-state routes from 16 October for the convenience of the people.

Disclosing this here today, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said that these include Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ropar, Sanwal, Dehradun, Ambala Cant routes.

HRTC resumed the operation of buses on 25 inter-state routes on 14 October and 35 more inter-state routes were added on 15 October.

Keeping in view the Navratri and upcoming festive season, the people of the state have appreciated this decision of the state government, he added.

Transport Minister said, “HRTC has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona virus. Presently, the Corporation is plying only non-AC buses. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing and sanitization.”

He said that the standard operating procedure is also being strictly followed during the operation of buses.