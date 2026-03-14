Deputy Chief Minister Accuses Punjab Govt of Withholding ₹5,500 Crore Dues, No Right Over Shanan Project

Bangana: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri advised the Finance Minister of Punjab to focus on the ₹4.5 lakh crore debt burden of his own state instead of commenting on the financial condition of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public gathering at Bangana in the Kutlehar Assembly constituency, Agnihotri said Punjab should first manage its own affairs before making remarks about Himachal. He asserted that Himachal’s financial position is stable and there is no need for leaders from Punjab to worry about it.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Supreme Court of India has already upheld Himachal Pradesh’s claim regarding outstanding dues of ₹5,500 crore under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. Despite this, he alleged that Punjab has withheld the amount while simultaneously projecting Himachal’s financial condition as weak.

Agnihotri also raised the issue of the Shanan Power House, stating that Punjab has no right over the project and that Shanan was never historically part of Punjab. Despite this, he alleged, Punjab continues to maintain control over the power project.

He further said Himachal Pradesh is entitled to a 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh, but the state is still being denied its rightful share. According to him, while Punjab leaders are quick to offer advice to others, their own internal situation remains unstable.

Targeting the political situation in Punjab, Agnihotri claimed that democratic voices are being suppressed in the state. He alleged that the government intends to shut down Punjab Kesari, one of the country’s largest newspapers, ahead of the upcoming elections to prevent the publication of fact-based reports critical of the government.

He said the newspaper has a long legacy and its founding family made significant sacrifices, including the martyrdom of two members who played an important role in the country’s freedom struggle. Questioning the move, Agnihotri said a government attempting to silence a newspaper cannot claim to uphold democratic values.

The Deputy Chief Minister also challenged Punjab leaders to point out even a single person in Himachal who has been denied salary or rightful entitlements. He said the state government has implemented the Old Pension Scheme and ensured that employees receive their due benefits.

Clarifying the issue of toll taxes, Agnihotri said toll barriers in Himachal are auctioned every year and the fees are collected accordingly. He said there is nothing new about this practice.