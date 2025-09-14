Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is moving ahead with major reforms in the cooperative sector, with 121 e-PACS launched today and the state drafting its own Cooperative Policy 2025.

The initiatives were highlighted during a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Department held in Shimla, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Union Minister Gurjar described Himachal as an ideal state for cooperatives, noting that in a geographically diverse region like Himachal, there are immense opportunities for cooperative ventures. He assured full support from the Centre to strengthen cooperatives in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the cooperative movement in Himachal has reached every household and is empowering nearly 20 lakh people. He emphasised that the state is the birthplace of cooperatives and continues to show new pathways to the country. “Cooperation has become another name for trust, and Himachal’s societies have built a global identity on this foundation,” he said.

Currently, 2,287 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are operational across the state, with six new multi-purpose societies having been recently established. In addition, 971 dairy societies, 76 fishing societies, 441 credit and savings societies, and 386 marketing cooperatives are providing services. The state has also expanded in the dairy sector with 561 new societies established.

To provide a structured roadmap for further growth, the state has prepared the draft of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Policy 2025, aligning it with central cooperative policies. Agnihotri requested central assistance for the digitisation of cooperative institutions, including Himfed and Milkfed, as well as early financial support for the proposed HIMCAPS College of Law in Una. He also urged the Centre to reconsider the fee structure at the upcoming Tribhuvan Cooperative University, meant for capacity building in this sector.

Union Minister Gurjar assured that Himachal would receive all possible cooperation from the Centre, while also congratulating the state government on achieving the milestone of being a fully literate state.